g_o9=(function(){var DY=document,aBW=location,DE=DY.createElement('script'),aCZ=false,LX;DE.defer=true;DE.async=true;DE.src="//www.google.com/adsense/domains/caf.js";DE.onerror=function(){if(aBW.search!=='?z'){aBW.href='/?z';}};DE.onload=DE.onreadystatechange=function(){if(!aCZ&&LX){if(!window['googleNDT_']){} LX(google.ads.domains.Caf);} aCZ=true;};DY.body.appendChild(DE);return{aBL:function(n$){if(aCZ) n$(google.ads.domains.Caf);else LX=n$;},bq:function(){if(!aCZ){DY.body.removeChild(DE);}}};})();g_pb=(function(){var aBW=window.location,nw={},bH,aBU=aBW.search.substring(1),aCR,aCT;if(!aBU) return nw;aCR=aBU.split("&");for(bH=0;bH<aCR.length;bH++){aCT=aCR[bH].split('=');nw[aCT[0]]=aCT[1]?aCT[1]:"";} return nw;})();g_pa=(function(){var $is_ABP_whitelisted=null;var $Image1=new Image;var $Image2=new Image;var $error1=false;var $error2=false;var $remaining=2;var $random=Math.random()*11;function $imageLoaded(){$remaining--;if($remaining===0) $is_ABP_whitelisted=!$error1&&$error2;} $Image1.onload=$Image2.onload=$imageLoaded;$Image1.onerror=function(){$error1=true;$imageLoaded();};$Image2.onerror=function(){$error2=true;$imageLoaded();};$Image1.src='/px.gif?ch=1&rn='+$random;$Image2.src='/px.gif?ch=2&rn='+$random;return{aBN:function(){return'&abp='+($is_ABP_whitelisted?'1':'0');},$isWhitelisted:function(){return $is_ABP_whitelisted;},$onReady:function($callback){function $poll(){if($is_ABP_whitelisted===null) setTimeout($poll,100);else $callback();} $poll();}}})();(function(){var aCL=screen,RC=window,aBW=RC.location,aCY=top.location,DY=document,Sp=DY.body||DY.getElementsByTagName('body')[0],aCW=0,aCU=0,aCV=0,$IE=null;if(Sp.className==='ie6') $IE=6;else if(Sp.className==='ie7') $IE=7;else if(Sp.className==='ie8') $IE=8;else if(Sp.className==='ie9') $IE=9;function aCS($callback){aCV++;aCW=RC.innerWidth||DY.documentElement.clientWidth||Sp.clientWidth;aCU=RC.innerHeight||DY.documentElement.clientHeight||Sp.clientHeight;if(aCW>0||aCV>=5){$callback();} else{setTimeout(aCS,100);}} var $num_requirements=2;function $requirementMet(){$num_requirements--;if($num_requirements===0) aCX();} aCS($requirementMet);g_pa.$onReady($requirementMet);function aCX(){var ef=undefined,IQ=encodeURIComponent,aCQ;if(aCY!=aBW&&g_pb.r_s===ef) aCY.href=aBW.href;aCQ=DY.createElement('script');aCQ.type='text/javascript';aCQ.src='/glp'+'?r='+(g_pb.r?g_pb.r:(DY.referrer?IQ(DY.referrer.substr(0,255)):''))+ (g_pb.r_u?'&u='+g_pb.r_u:'&u='+IQ(aBW.href.split('?')[0]))+ (g_pb.gc?'&gc='+g_pb.gc:'')+ (g_pb.cid?'&cid='+g_pb.cid:'')+ (g_pb.query?'&sq='+g_pb.query:'')+ (g_pb.search?'&ss=1':'')+ (g_pb.a!==ef?'&a':'')+ (g_pb.z!==ef?'&z':'')+ (g_pb.z_ds!==ef?'&z_ds':'')+ (g_pb.r_s!==ef?'&r_s='+g_pb.r_s:'')+ (g_pb.r_d!==ef?'&r_d='+g_pb.r_d:'')+'&rw='+aCL.width+'&rh='+aCL.height+ (g_pb.r_ww!==ef?'&ww='+g_pb.r_ww:'&ww='+aCW)+ (g_pb.r_wh!==ef?'&wh='+g_pb.r_wh:'&wh='+aCU)+ (g_pa.$isWhitelisted()?'&abp=1':'')+ ($IE!==null?'&ie='+$IE:'')+ (g_pb.partner!==ef?'&partner='+g_pb.partner:'');Sp.appendChild(aCQ);}})();