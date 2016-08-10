Bank of England to handle 52 million Pound Shortfall

The Bank of England has announced that it will handle the fifty two million pound of shortfall in future, even as it incorporated no alternations to its sixty billion pound worth quantitative easing program.

The detailed information about the purchases shall be disclosed only after the central bank publishes details in its plan to be announced on 3rd of November 2016. This bank issued the statement after it could not purchase the entire gilts it had planned to buy at an auction. This is the first time that the BOE has faced this type of shortfall after the quarter ending 2009, even as investors were not very keen to give away their bonds.

According to financial experts, this bank may have witnessed shortfall owing to its thin liquidity figures recorder during summers or because the traders were on a holiday. It must be noted that the Bank of England’s shortfall is much small in comparison to the total program.

The purchasing of gilt is basically the bank’s attempt to fight against the economic aftermath of UK’s decision of quitting the EU. During the operation held on Tuesday, the BOE got offers for selling around 1.118 billion pounds of gilts that were due for over fifteen years.