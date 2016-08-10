World Stock Climbs up Even as Dollar Drops in view of Poor U.S. Productivity Data

The world stocks have recorded fresh 1 year high figures even as the USD dropped from its earlier position, after the United States posted low productivity figures on Wednesday.

According to finance experts, the Central banks are being very accommodating and every country seems to be following the same trend, which is precisely why the prices of all assets are getting support. They also noted that the United States economy’s growth is likely to be much lower than what has been anticipated. The MSCI’s world stock index that covers as many as forty six markets reached a record high peak in 2016 as it reached 419.77 level on 9th August.

The MSCI’s Asia-Pacific shares index (excluding that of Japan’s) went up by 0.3 % to reach the highest mark since the month of August 2015. On the other hand, the shares in Europe dropped owing to weaker earnings. However, they have managed to recover the losses it recorded since UK’s exit from the EU.

Even Germany’s index dropped after one of its biggest firm recorded losses to the tune of three billion Euros. The DXY that keeps a track of the United States currency sagged 0.4 % to reach 95.782, whereas the United States bond dropped in view of lower than predicted productivity figures.