China Issues Orders to Factories to Curb Activities before the G20 Summit
(Front row L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Barack Obama, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Vladimir Putin, (2nd Row L-R) Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, (3rd row L-R) Guy Ryder, Director General of International Labour Organisation (ILO), UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Angel Gurria (L), Secretary-General of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Bank of England Governor and Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chairman Mark Carney pose for a family photo during the G20 Turkey Leaders Summit on November 15, 2015 in Antalya, Turkey. AFP PHOTO / POOL / BERK OZKAN
China Issues Orders to Factories to Curb Activities before the G20 Summit

Asia based authorities have passed orders to several factories to restrict their activities before the G20 summit to be held in Hangzhou in the month of September. This curtailing apart from the floods that took place earlier may reduce demand for petroleum in China by around 250,000 barrels per day during the 3rd quarter.

This slowdown at petrochemical plants as well as refineries may reduce China’s oil import figures that touched record high figures during the early 2016. Those unexpected purchases as well as the disruptions in supply enabled crude to rally around eighty percent at the beginning of 2016, after rallying low for more than twelve years.

It must be noted that China’s president Xi Jinping is planning to display his country’s strength during the summit. The summit will be attended by the leaders of the prominent countries. These leaders are coming together when the countries around the world are experiencing slow trade and poor growth.

China’s latest attempt to stabilize its economy failed in the month of July even as private organizations continued to remain reluctant towards investing and the Chinese authorities are looking to restrict financial problems and reduce excessive capacity. China has asked around 255 organizations to curb their output.

